Goku Gets Special Street Fighter Fusion With This Akuma Crossover

Dragon Ball is such a hit these days that fans love taking the series iconography and mashing it up with other popular franchises, resulting in the kind of fan art that makes the fandom stand up and take notice. Today brings one such example, as Dragon Ball hero Goku gets a Street Fighter makeover.

If you ever wondered what a mashup of Goku and Street Fighter‘s Akuma would look like, look no further than this piece of fan artwork, below:

Reddit user Shadow879879 has created a version of Akuma Goku that looks like he would be right at home in the current Dragon Ball Super universe. In fact, with all the multiverse action and alternate universe versions of Goku and Vegeta now running around various Dragon Ball properties (like the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime), it’s not at all out of the question that a version of Goku who looks like this could be an actual character the franchise introduces. He would be something akin to an extreme or evil version of Goku, whose Turtle Hermit training went in a very different direction.

Fans who are admiring this piece of fan artwork already have jokes, pointing to things like Akuma Goku’s hair color as evidence that a new version of Goku Black will soon be introduced. While that’s just humor, ironically enough Goku Black’s cohort from Dragon Ball Super‘s “Future Trunks Saga” has actually made a return. The aforementioned Super Dragon Ball Heroes anime has a current arc called “Universal Conflict: Dawn of War”, which has introduced an entire villain team into the series. That team (a Sinister Six-style squad) includes “Resurrected Zamasu,” the evil Kai from the “Future Trunks Saga” who was bestowed with immortality by the Dragon Balls. Right now, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is just promotional fan-service fluff with no real ties to canon, but some fans are hoping that the best elements of SDBH will be cherry-picked for the main Dragon Ball Super series. If that turns out to be the case, it would definitely be awesome to get Zamasu back for revenge — and a new Goku Black to go along with him.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.