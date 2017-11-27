Is There Going to be a Double Elimination on ‘Dragon Ball Super’?

Dragon Ball Super is heating up now that the Tournament of Power is coming to down to the last fighters, and as you can see above in the preview for the upcoming episode 118, things are about to get even more hectic!

As Universe 2 and Universe 6 come down to their last fighters, it seems that the next episode of DBS could pull a big shocker out and eliminate not one, but both of these universes in one episode!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Universe 6 only has the Namekian warriors left, and Universe 2 is down to the three fighters that were left after Androids 17 and 18 took down Ribrianne. The next episode will see Gohan and Piccolo battle the Universe 6 fighters, while Goku takes on the Universe 2 fighters.

The makers of Dragon Ball Super aren’t really playing coy about this one – episode 118 is called “Accelerated Tragedy Vanishing Universes”. That’s “universes,” plural. It’s easy to see Gohan, Goku and Piccolo handling their respective business, clearing the stage for the next round of intense battles (and possible new power-ups) to come. If Universes 2 and 6 fall, that will leave Universes 3, 4, 7, and 11 (the waiting threat of Jiren!) all still in play.

Of course, there is the possibility that Universe 7 could win and still lose at the same time, as the preview ends with Piccolo looking like he’s in a drastic situation! Is it the rumored fusion with the Universe 6 Nameks? Or could this be the end of Piccolo (again)?

Dragon Ball Super airs with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW Saturday evenings at 8:15 p.m. EST. The English language broadcast just wrapped the “Universe 6” arc of the series where the Dragon Ball universe was introduced to the idea of a full tournament between multiple universes. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 10:30 p.m. EST.