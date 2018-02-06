‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Are Concerned About Its Next Victims

Dragon Ball Super next episode sees Universe 7 (Goku, Vegeta, and Android 17) make a last stand against Jiren in the Tournament of Power. During that battle, Jiren will unleash a massive attack in the form of an energy wall that looks to sweep the arena clean of the final Universe 7 fighters – leaving Android 17 to stage a desperate final defense, which may or may not end up working. As you can see below, fans are hella worried about what may be coming next:

my boys, My Boys, MY BOYS….WAIT…. RIP MY BOYS pic.twitter.com/j6rU2hqLV3 — Terez (@Terez27) February 4, 2018



Right now, it looks like Vegeta and/or No. 17 could be on the chopping block, but is all that it seems? A big twist could come in the form of Goku’s elimination, while some recent episode translations may indicate that Vegeta was meant to stage a highly risky attack – not necessarily a suicidal one. Vegeta could end up surviving elimination – but not every Universe 7 fighter will turn out to be so lucky.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If anything, the title for episode 127 (“The Approaching Wall! The Final Barrier of Hope!!“) suggests that it could be Android 17 who makes the next sacrifice for Universe 7’s survival. That would set up a final battle where Goku and Vegeta must somehow try (for the last time, collectively) to take down Jiren in the final minutes of the tournament.

That would bring us back around to the original bit of fan speculation: that it will be a Vegito fusion (complete with those Ultra Instinct and ‘Super Saiyan Beyond Blue‘ powerups) that finally beats Jiren.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swimairs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.