New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Translations Shed Light on Vegeta’s Rumored Death

Dragon Ball Super has fans shook about its next episode! The latest episode preview shows off what happens when Goku, Vegeta, and Android 17 try to combine their might to defeat Jiren – and how that plan seems to go horribly awry, which could result in some major character deaths.

However, while fans are freaking out about what may happen to Vegeta in particular, the details of what may go down in this pivotal minute of the Tournament of Power may depend greatly on the what the translation is.

Here’s why there may be hope for Vegeta, yet:

“Desperate” and “self-sacrificing” are both translations of 捨て身/sutemi. Super-duper literally it means to throw away one’s body, so less literally it means to sacrifice yourself, and even less literally it can refer to desperate (but not actually suicidal) actions. pic.twitter.com/aYioh2DfuQ — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 4, 2018



My take on Vegeta’s Last Final Technique: it’s the same suicide move. It takes time to burn yourself completely out on it. He was willing to go all the way, but he didn’t have to. He took a gamble (knowing he could be wished back anyway) and he won. pic.twitter.com/qbiFUG16iw — Terez (@Terez27) February 4, 2018

The real debate over what these teaser scenes are depicting has to do with he animation style of how the blast effects both Vegeta and No. 17. Typically in Dragon Ball, seeing characters’ forms evaporate in flash of white light means they got vaporized by some kind of energy attack – and the fact that Goku is seen being blasted back by the attack (instead of vaporized) has many believing this is the path to the final match between Goku and Jiren.

However, as the translation may indicate, the title of episode 126 “Surpass Even a God! Vegeta’s Desperate Blow!!” may have just been reference to the Saiyan Prince’s dangerous gamble, and not a death sentence. The real truth is that we really have no idea how these final Tournament of Power episodes are going to play out; how will live, die, be eliminated, unlock new power-ups – it’s all up in the air right now.

Episode 127, “The Approaching Wall! The Final Barrier of Hope!!”, will be the most pivotal episode of this “Universal Survival” saga, as it will, without a doubt, set the stage for how the tournament will play out, and how the chessboard is set for the possible big cliffhanger ending to Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swimairs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.