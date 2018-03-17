‘Dragon Ball Super’ Synopsis Explains [SPOILER’S] Elimination

It’s time, Dragon Ball fans, it is finally time. This week, Dragon Ball Super will air the penultimate episode in the “Universal Survival Arc,” where we’ll see the ultimate showdown: Perfect Ultra Instinct Goku vs Jiren’s full power! Episode spoilers for the final two episodes of Tournament of Power revealed a shocking final elimination: Goku!

As you can see above, some additional spoilers for the final chapter of the Tournament of Power (episode 131) help to explain what goes down with Goku to leave him in the precarious position of a ring out – and just how Universe 7 may still be able to climb out of the hole and achieve victory.

Some fans predicted all along that Freeza would turn out to be the ToP MVP, and these episode spoilers certainly make it seem like that could be the case. That’s left fans in a place of intense speculation, as Freeza has already been teased as a major part of Dragon Ball Super‘s next phase. After the Tournament of Power arc, the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie will explore Freeza’s history with the Saiyan race, and how it possibly relates to Goku’s ability to achieve such massive power. The knowledge of where we’re headed has therefore made fans super curious about how the Tournament of Power will end.

What remains to be seen is who emerges as the official winner of the tournament. It’s suggested in these latest spoilers that Freeza will have to throw down against Jiren, while earlier spoilers made it sound as though Goku and Jiren could continue their fight – technicalities like ring-outs be damned! So while we know some twists, we definitely don’t know how they will be resolved, and that the question of who gets to make that Super Dragon Balls wish is big one looming over the series.

…Can you imagine a universe created in Freeza’s image? Or if the evil emperor could zap back in time to alter Goku’s path of destiny before it every unfolded? Well you may have to start imagining, because it very well could be the near-future.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.