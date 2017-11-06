‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Preview Teases Goku and Hit’s Epic Final Battle

Dragon Ball Super‘s English Dub series on Toonami just hit a major milestone moment, as Goku maxed out his Super Saiyan Blue transformation with a Kaio-Ken x 10 power boost!

Goku has to attempt that potentially fatal power-up in order to keep up with the Universe 6 assassin Hit, who revealed his own powerful ability to upgrade his own technique in battle! With Hit now able to use his time-skip technique to stay ahead of Goku’s SSB speed, Goku needs to capitalize on the short amount of time he has in SSB Kaio-Ken x 10, to stop Hit once and for all. The outcome of the Tournament of Destruction depends on it.

…However, as you can see in the preview above for the next episode (“A Decision at Last! Is the Winner Beerus? Or is it Champa?”) even with Goku pushing to new limits of his power, Hit won’t be so easily defeated. That makes it even more concerning when Goku apparently requests that the rules of the tournament be changed; if Hit can now use all of the lethal techniques he’s been holding back from (due to the “no killing” policy), then does Goku even stand a chance?

Dragon Ball SuperEnglish Sub airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.