Dragon Ball Super Artist Debuts Full Color Design for Granola

Dragon Ball Super's newest arc is titled "Granola The Survivor" and today we have a new (full-color) look at the titular Granola himself. Granola already made quite the impression, during his action-packed debut in the prelude to the new arc. The character is a space bounty hunter who comes with a serious steampunk vibe in his design and clothing. The first chapter of the Granola Arc deepens the character's intrigue, with a backstory of why the bounty hunter has a major grudge against both Freeza and the Saiyan. Now Granola is on the mission for a power that could make him the most powerful warrior in the universe.

présenté par Victory Uchida (Vjump)https://t.co/Z4ysW6tr2I On y découvre le chara-design de Granolah par Toyotaro avec son oeil bronze: pic.twitter.com/mJRuOp7H3y — Kaiwai (@KaiwaiDbs) January 25, 2021

Granola hails from a planet called Cerealia. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 opens with the flashback of how Cerealia was destroyed: as part of a genocidal campaign by Freeza and his army, using the Saiyan Great Apes (including Goku's father Bardock) as their Weapons of Mass Destruction.

As one of the last survivors of his race, Granola has made a name for himself as a powerful and skilled bounty hunter - one who has perhaps grown too powerful. The most recent gang to hire Granola, The Heeters, also plan to double-cross him. The group's leader, Elec, drops the news on Granola that Freeza has been resurrected. That news sets Granola off like a loaded gun, aimed at Freeza's head.

Granola knows he's not yet up to Freeza's level and needs to up his power enough to take out the evil overlord. As that new goal gets set, we get a sense of just how powerful Cerealians are. Some rival bounty hunters ambush Granola to steal his latest earnings, forcing Granola to take cover on an asteroid. The bounty hunters think they have the Cerealian surrounded and pinned down, but Graonla reveals his special powers: a sharpshooter eye and finger blasts, which allow him to take out an entire squad of raiders without being touched.

So far, Dragon Ball fans seem to be enjoying Granola and the different kind of flavor he's bringing to the series. This new arc promises that Granola could grow to become one of Dragon Ball Super's most pivotal new players.