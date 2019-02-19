‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases One Angel’s Dark Motives

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub is now into the thrilling action and drama of the Tournament of Power, and this week’s episode gave us a horrifying look at just how truly perilous the ToP is really going to be!

“Oh, Uncertainty! A Universe Despairs” lived up to its title by seeing Goku and Vegeta throw down with the team of Universe 9 and their “Trio of Danger” all-stars. Thanks to some tag-team tactics and a new new ki technique, Goku and Vegeta were able to best their attackers from Universe 9, and knock every single one of their fighters out of the ring. As the first universe eliminated from the Tournament of Power, no one was sure what would befall the defeated Universe 9 team, but the Grand Zenos quickly put all doubt to rest, by immediately erasing all of Universe 9 and its inhabitants from the face of existence!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The various Supreme Kais, Destroyers, and Angels watching from the stands of the ToP felt the horror of the Omni-Kings’ destructive act wash over them, but there was one reaction that was totally at odds with the rest: Universe 9’s angel, Mojito!

When Universe 9 was erased from existence, the only one left in its section of the Tournament of Power stands was Mojito (angels apparently don’t get erased with Kais and Destroyers). Instead of horror, the angel is very pointedly seen cracking a sinister smile – a strange reaction from someone assigned to oversee and manage that universe. Dragon Ball Super fans have long been speculating if Goku and Vegeta are headed towards a major Divine Conflict with the likes of Zeno, Grand Priest, and the angels – and this moment with Mojito could be our first real foreshadow of that storyline being in the works.

WARNING – Dragon Ball Super anime and manga spoilers follow!

Fans who watch the full “Tournament of Power” arc in the Dragon Ball Super Sub series and manga already know that there is no big twist or plot with the angels during the Tournament of Power arc – but that hasn’t stopped speculation that the “Divine War Arc” is still looming on the horizon. Whis, in particular has been dropping hints that he has some larger plan in store for Goku and Vegeta, while the manga and Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime have been working up to their own respective versions of a divine war story arc.

In the case of Mojito, though: anime character details reveal him to be sort of a jerk who hates his universe, so that may be the only reason he’s so happy when it’s finally gone.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation, and so much more. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!