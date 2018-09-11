Adult Swim To Bring More ‘Dragon Ball Super’ To Primetime

If you’re wondering how Son Goku is doing on Adult Swim, it seems the Saiyan is settling right in. The star of Dragon Ball Super is living his best life on the primetime block, and it seems his role there will be expanding soon.

Recently, Adult Swim updated its calendar schedule, and it was there fans learned Dragon Ball Super was getting a big upgrade. After nabbing a first primetime slot at 8:00 pm EST, the anime is about to get a second follow-up slot on Adult Swim.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the schedule, it looks like Adult Swim will be trading out The Cleveland Show for Dragon Ball Super. The fan-favorite anime will now air on the block between 8:00 – 9:00 pm EST every night. The aired episodes will help fans catch up with the English dub, and Toonami will continue releasing new episode every Saturday for its night block.

For fans, this move is an exciting one as it proves Dragon Ball Super must have high enough ratings to impress Cartoon Network. Its expanding reach into primetime is worth celebrating, but it does have some fans wondering whether the franchise will be the only one to get such a visible shift.

In fact, many fans have started rallying for My Hero Academia to get a primetime slot as well. The popular shonen title has become one of Japan’s top series at just three seasons in, and its superhero flair has universal appeal. With an all-star dub crew backing My Hero Academia, fans would love to see the powerful anime make a primetime jump, and All Might has more than enough muscle to bolster such a shift.

Are you ready to catch even more Dragon Ball Super on TV? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well.