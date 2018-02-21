‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans React To Universe 7’s Shocking Death

As Dragon Ball Super quickly runs down to the final batch of episodes of both the Tournament of Power and the series overall, fans are on the edge of their seat as the series proves that it still has some surprises up its sleeve.

As the latest episode shown, Dragon Ball Super can inject some major shock and awe even within the standard formula of the Tournament of Power by killing off one major character from Universe 7, a character fans had grown to love over the course of the recent arc.

Jiren fires a massive ki blast at a weakened Goku and Vegeta, but before it hits them Android 17 jumps in to save them. In order to buy Goku and Vegeta time, he protects the two of them with his energy barriers and explodes himself in order to get rid of Jiren’s massive ki blast.

Since it was a self-destruction, rather than Jiren causing his death, 17’s death is deemed not a rule breaking elimination by the Grand Priest and that Jiren will face no punishment for 17’s passing. As Android 17 became a major fan-favorite throughout the Tournament of Power, getting many of the tournament’s big moments, his loss here is definitely felt by fans of the series who were rallying behind him

Read on to see what they thought of Android 17’s defeat.

@StavanyJ20

NO NO NO DRAGONBALL SUPER DIDN’T END LIKE THAT ? pic.twitter.com/6JnfGHu9WQ — Patrón ???? (@StavanyJ20) February 11, 2018

@SacredFireNegro

Android 17 is the best character in Dragon Ball Super. — KING AZURE (@SacredFireNegro) February 11, 2018

@DBSjunkie

@bigpat_4ever

Fuuuuuuuck sickest episode of Dragon Ball Super ToP…#RIP17 pic.twitter.com/dAT0SYgegj — Patrick (@bigpat_4ever) February 11, 2018

@Meganpeterscb

So. Dragon Ball Super went in hard with the feels tonight. I am now a dedicated Android 17 stan and never want Vegeta to wear a shirt again. — Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) February 11, 2018

@EonNite

Bruh, Dragon Ball Super was awesome tonight. Pour one our for Android 17. #DragonBallSuper #dbs — Avrey Wilson (@EonNite) February 11, 2018

@BGeneus

#NewProfilePic in honor of Android 17 being the best character in the entire Dragon Ball Super series, not even @teamfourstar could make 17 better than what DBS made him. Outlasted gohan, piccolo, toppo and went 1-1 with jiren and all he wanted in return was a family vacation RIP pic.twitter.com/CO6aTppupZ — (-_•) (@BGeneus) February 11, 2018

@benitosupreme_

Bro I just watched Dragon Ball Super…. RIP Android 17 you the MVP — Ant (@benitosupreme_) February 11, 2018

@LucasRV_7

If you are not 17号、#17 #Android17 fan after Dragonball Super, you dont deserve to keep on watching. He literally saved Universe 7 a dozen times, finally sacrificing himself for Goku and Vegeta. @DB_super2015 — Lucas Vieira (@LucasRV_7) February 11, 2018

@emman_stark

bye android 17! ??? — watching Dragon Ball Super — EmmanEje (@emman_stark) February 11, 2018

@Kenny_Wayne24

Android 17 was a real one smh RIP..dragon ball super real — Kenny_wayne (@Kenny_Wayne24) February 11, 2018

@KinglyRed