‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans React To Universe 7’s Shocking Death

As Dragon Ball Super quickly runs down to the final batch of episodes of both the Tournament of Power and the series overall, fans are on the edge of their seat as the series proves that it still has some surprises up its sleeve.

As the latest episode shown, Dragon Ball Super can inject some major shock and awe even within the standard formula of the Tournament of Power by killing off one major character from Universe 7, a character fans had grown to love over the course of the recent arc.

Jiren fires a massive ki blast at a weakened Goku and Vegeta, but before it hits them Android 17 jumps in to save them. In order to buy Goku and Vegeta time, he protects the two of them with his energy barriers and explodes himself in order to get rid of Jiren’s massive ki blast.

Since it was a self-destruction, rather than Jiren causing his death, 17’s death is deemed not a rule breaking elimination by the Grand Priest and that Jiren will face no punishment for 17’s passing. As Android 17 became a major fan-favorite throughout the Tournament of Power, getting many of the tournament’s big moments, his loss here is definitely felt by fans of the series who were rallying behind him

