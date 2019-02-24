‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shares Super Cute New Android 18 Statue

The Dragon Ball franchise is having a bigger and better year than ever thanks to the launch of several huge projects around the same time, and this fervor is only getting even bigger with new lines of merchandise.

The franchise will see more releases in Banpresto’s Glitter & Glamours line, and that includes a cute new Android 18 statue. You can check out a glimpse of it below thanks to @MsDBZbabe on Twitter.

Banpresto’s Glitter & Glamours line highlights various anime series heroines, and often feature much curvier or alternate designs from their original series. This line features the heroines in outfits not seen in the original series, and highlight certain bits of fan-service that fans enjoy. Though Android 18 has seen a release in this line previously, a new figure will be making its way soon.

Though there aren’t many concrete details as to its upcoming release, the figure is expect to hit sometime later this year (closer to the Summer most likely). As for what price the new figure will be sold at, much of Banpresto’s line is affordable (compared to other major releases) with release prices around $20 USD. Though none of this has been confirmed.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in theaters as well.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 91 episodes of the dub on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the the universes began gathering their fighters for the Tournament of Power. It’s not too far off from where the Toonami run of the series is at currently.

