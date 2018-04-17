‘Dragon Ball Super’ Answers Big Question About The ‘Androids’ Saga

Dragon Ball Super is beginning to unravel the mysteries behind Zamasu and Goku Black during the Future Trunks arc, but in doing so, also ended up answering a major question that fans have been mulling over since Dragon Ball Z.

Fans wondered if Goku and company defeating the Androids in the past altered Trunks’ future, but the truth is much darker than that. It seems their efforts only saved the past, and Trunks had to go back and still deal with the Androids in his time after the Androids Saga in Dragon Ball Z.

When Beerus uses his Hakai technique to erase Zamasu from the existence, he states that it will have ramifications across all space and time as Gods destroying one another would make huge waves. Future Trunks is worried at this notion, and confirms that when they destroyed the Androids in the past it did not reset his future. In fact, he had to fight them again anyway.

While Zamasu and Goku Black are Future Trunks’ current worry, it is a bit of a letdown to find out that his efforts in going back in time did not bear any fruit the first time. Seeing as how both times he has come back to the past as a desperate ploy, it’s a punch in the gut to find out that it’s all for naught.

Not only did Dragon Ball Super introduce the idea of multiple universes, it further expands on this by splintering those universes even more with alternate time lines created through time travel. This also does not bode well for Future Trunks’ current situation, as his world has basically been subject to an apocalypse.

Even if Future Trunks manages to defeat Zamasu and Goku Black, it may not fix his world if his time-travelling efforts did not change much the first time. But at least Super solved one of the series’ biggest mysteries.

