'Dragon Ball Super' Fans Are Rallying Behind Android 17

Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power has been no stranger to huge moments in the series, and […]

By

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has been no stranger to huge moments in the series, and fans have been enjoying every second of it. What they didn’t expect to see from the series, however, is that Android 17 would not only make it to the final six fighters in the tournament overall, but that he’s also the reason for many of fans’ favorite moments of the arc.

Not only did he help Android 18 defeat Universe 2’s Ribrianne (as well as interrupting the magical girl style transformation of the Kamikaze Fireballs), he also figured out the tricks of Universe 4’s final batch of tricky warriors, dealt the awesome final blow to Universe 3’s behemoth fusion Aniraza, and has proved to be a valuable asset of Universe 7 as he comes up with many victorious plans.

Fans have taken notice of Android 17’s greatness throughout the arc ever since his surprising return, and definitely have started to rally behind the character as he begins his fight with the God of Destruction Toppo.

Read on to see what fans think of Android 17’s run in the series so far.

