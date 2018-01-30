‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Are Rallying Behind Android 17

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has been no stranger to huge moments in the series, and fans have been enjoying every second of it. What they didn’t expect to see from the series, however, is that Android 17 would not only make it to the final six fighters in the tournament overall, but that he’s also the reason for many of fans’ favorite moments of the arc.

Not only did he help Android 18 defeat Universe 2’s Ribrianne (as well as interrupting the magical girl style transformation of the Kamikaze Fireballs), he also figured out the tricks of Universe 4’s final batch of tricky warriors, dealt the awesome final blow to Universe 3’s behemoth fusion Aniraza, and has proved to be a valuable asset of Universe 7 as he comes up with many victorious plans.

Fans have taken notice of Android 17’s greatness throughout the arc ever since his surprising return, and definitely have started to rally behind the character as he begins his fight with the God of Destruction Toppo.

Read on to see what fans think of Android 17’s run in the series so far.

Android 17 is the MVP of Dragon Ball Super — Aziz ?? (@AzizRee) January 29, 2018

Android 17 is my favorite character in Dragon Ball Super rn — Heroic Spirit Nick (@NicholasDaniel_) January 29, 2018

Listen, I’m really glad Android 17 is getting his due in Dragon Ball Super. — David Auger (@MetalDave01) January 28, 2018

Can we get Dragon Ball Super’s version of Android 17 as DBFZ DLC please? He’s been incredibly badass through the whole thing. — Scott Bennett (@DMY91) January 28, 2018

Can we give Android 17 the MVP award for the tournament of power he has been putting in so much work during this saga in Dragonball Super pic.twitter.com/bTjw56lC7Q — Keith C. (@Keith94C) January 28, 2018

Holy fuck! Dragon Ball Super Ep 125 was fucking awesome! Just how Toppo dominates Freeza and Android 17 is just manly as fuck. #DragonBallSuper #DragonBall #DBSEP125 — Ian’s Art (@IansEpicStudios) January 28, 2018

from discussion Why Android 17 has my complete respect at the moment..

