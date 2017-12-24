‘Dragon Ball Super’ Eliminates Major ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Fighter

Warning! Spoilers for Episode 121 of Dragon Ball Super below!

The latest episode of Dragon Ball Super saw Universe 3’s last ditch effort, a fusion of the universe’s remaining four warriors, the giant mammoth Aniraza. Boasting incredible strength and power, it unfortunately meant that one major player in Universe 7 was eliminated from the Tournament.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Aniraza launched giant ki blasts across the arena in an attempt to eliminate all of Universe 7 at once. This attack nearly pushes Android 17 out of the ring, but Android 18 takes his place and is eliminated from the tournament in his stead.

Aniraza was Universe 3’s ultimate weapon with a seemingly unlimited wealth of attacks and power. It was able to parse their locations through ultra sonic waves, use warp holes to hit them anywhere in the arena with its punches, and its energy blasts easily overwhelmed many of the attacks from Universe 7’s fighters (even after Freeza jumps in to help). This mass of attacks separated the fighters, and pushed them to the brink.

Android 17, specifically, was pushed to the edge of the arena. His barrier may have been able to easily block energy attacks from other foes in the tournament, but he couldn’t completely block the attack and is pushed out of the ring. As he falls, Android 18 swoops in to help.

Saying that 17 likes “sappy human stuff like that,” 18 sacrifices herself to fall in his stead. Her last words to him are that he needs to win the entire thing. Thus, Android 18 is eliminated from the Tournament, leaving Universe 7 with only five remaining members. But at least the remaining five were able to eliminate Universe 3’s Aniraza, leaving only Universe 7 and 11 as the last two standing.

