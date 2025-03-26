Dragon Ball Super’s Anime Needs To Return ASAP

Dragon Ball Daima was quite the show-stopper earlier this year, giving anime fans some long-desired character reveals and transformations that garnered quite a few headlines. With this anime series being one of the last projects from creator Akira Toriyama, there was some disappointment regarding the lack of a major reveal in Daima’s finale. Dragon Ball Super has yet to confirm when it will be making a return to the small screen, with its original ending airing in 2017 thanks to the Tournament of Power’s conclusion. Baring this in mind, the time has come for Goku and the Z-Fighters to continue their journey in the present and make up for lost time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since the Tournament of Power brought the anime adaptation to an end, Dragon Ball Super’s manga has continued. While the manga’s artist Toyotaro took the lead, Toriyama still had major input when it came to the storylines that took place following the Tournament of Power. Needless to say, the new arcs didn’t just include new transformations for some of the Z-Fighters but also revealed some major character beats while also exploring new territory in the universe’s past. Both the Moro and Granolah Arcs are dying to be adapted to the anime and it’s tragic that neither storyline has been confirmed for the screen.

Moro And Granolah Explained

Both of these storylines that have only been a part of the manga to date are unique in their plotlines. The Moro Arc, to start, introduced a very unique villain to the franchise. Rather than simply introducing a powerful alien, Moro was an ancient sorcerer who didn’t have the ability to regenerate his limbs and/or store the DNA of previous brawlers in the shonen series. Instead, the elder wizard had the power to absorb the energy of targets in his path and even entire planets. It was with this technique that Goku, Vegeta, and the Galactic Patrol truly struggled to fight back against this new threat.

The Moro Arc was quite the hefty arc in itself, running as one of the longest storylines in the Dragon Ball sequel series. Another interesting aspect of the story was the fact that it tied into the origins of Majin Buu and the Kaioshins specifically, making for an interesting parallel to what we learned during Dragon Ball Daima. The storyline is even able to bring back a major character from both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball GT, which would bring back said character to the television for the first time in years whenever Super makes a comeback.

The Anime Bounty Hunter Arrival

Granolah’s storyline is also an interesting one, in that it ties directly into the Saiyan race’s past while giving shonen fans the chance to finally see Vegeta carve out a transformation all his own. While the bounty hunter’s past has plenty of twists and turns, Vegeta’s Ultra Ego has been dying to be seen on the screen and Dragon Ball fans have yet to see it despite it originally debuting in 2022. Ultra Ego has yet to even appear in any video games, making the desire to see the Saiyan Prince’s unique form all the stronger.

The most interesting aspect of this arc was the inclusion of Goku’s father Bardock. Rather than displaying the deceased Saiyan warrior as a cold-blooded planet killer, the Granolah Arc shows that Bardock had a soft side before he died. Goku’s dear old dad saved the young Cerealian’s life while Son was able to learn more, for the first time, about the man he would never know. It’s an interesting piece of lore that feels trapped in the manga as fans who only follow the anime have yet to really sink their teeth into the proceeding.

Dragon Ball Super’s Anime Has Simply Been Gone For Too Long

Eight years is a long time for no Dragon Ball Super, especially when there is a treasure trove of material to adapt. Dragon Ball Daima was a fantastic stopgap for Z-Fighter fans and the previous Super movies worked to continue moving the story forward, but it’s past time that anime fans return to the shonen world’s present.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to the world of the Z-Fighters? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Dragon Ball and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.