Dragon Ball Super Breaks Hearts With the Anime’s Newest Milestone

Dragon Ball Super’s TV anime aired its final episode seven years ago today, and unfortunately this milestone is a reminder that the anime isn’t coming back for new episodes any time soon. Dragon Ball Super was a revelatory new entry for the then dormant Dragon Ball franchise. Following the success of Dragon Ball Z‘s Battle of Gods and Resurrection F feature films, the franchise came back for a much fuller continuation of Dragon Ball Z with a new TV anime series that took Goku and the others to a whole new multiverse of strong foes and abilities unlocking their godly potential.

Dragon Ball Super ran for 131 episodes, and the final episode officially made its debut in Japan on March 25, 2018. It’s been seven years since the TV anime said goodbye to Goku and the others, and while we’ve had some new franchise entries in the years since, it’s far from the full continuation of the TV anime that fans have been hoping to see happen since. And as the anime celebrates this milestone, it’s just another reminder that we have yet to see a full return from Dragon Ball Super.

On this day in 2018 we said farewell to Goku and his friends on the last episode of Dragon Ball Super! Like and repost to celebrate! #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/KE2YXH9Alw — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) March 25, 2025

Dragon Ball Super Didn’t Really End With the Anime

Although Dragon Ball Super ended following the Tournament of Power back in 2018, the future of the franchise seemed bright. It was quickly confirmed that the anime would be continuing with a new feature film release so fans weren’t concerned then about the state of the anime franchise. The new film then later turned out to be full of even more surprises when Dragon Ball Super: Broly not only continued the story from the end of the TV anime series, but also introduced famous non-canon movie villain Broly into the official series timeline along with tweaking more of the Saiyans’ origins.

Dragon Ball Super then continued this hot streak with its official manga release. Dragon Ball Super‘s manga ended up releasing two brand new arcs that were not seen in the anime or movie releases, Galactic Patrol Prisoner and Granolah the Survivor. This got fans excited over the prospect of potentially getting more episodes someday, and this excitement grew even further with the release of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, which ended up taking place after those arcs. Then the manga took it even further with a massive Frieza cliffhanger that we’ve yet to see followed up on.

Is Dragon Ball Super Ever Coming Back?

Dragon Ball’s anime franchise has even been active with the release of Dragon Ball Daima, which told a brand new story of its own. This was a big event as it features the final story from series creator Akira Toriyama and changed the Dragon Ball timeline forever, but it’s still not the continuation of Dragon Ball Super that fans had been hoping to see. This might seem an even more daunting task as well as the manga is on hiatus (and still on a cliffhanger) following Toriyama’s passing too.

But with those behind the anime franchise eager to keep it going, it’s highly likely that Dragon Ball Super will return someday. It might not be for even longer than fans might expect as the franchise really needs to end the manga story before continuing the anime. Otherwise, we’d end up in this same boat waiting for the franchise to continue. So it might be a good while before we get to see Dragon Ball Super return, but it’s not impossible. It’s just going to involve more waiting through bummer milestones like this.