Dragon Ball Super Releases the Manga’s Best Cover Yet

Dragon Ball Super is in the midst of a new hiatus as the manga’s future remains uncertain, but there’s some hope for the future with the coolest cover art for the manga with its next big volume release. Dragon Ball Super has been on a hiatus following the end of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc last Spring, and the future of the franchise on a whole has been a mystery following the passing of original franchise creator Akira Toriyama. But the manga has shown an interest in continuing as the artist behind it has been going all out with new releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super briefly returned from its long hiatus earlier this year with a brand new chapter of the manga that showcased a new side of Goten and Trunks before the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc. This was a welcome return to fans as this was not only the first new release for the series seen in a year since the hiatus began, but also it meant that the manga could move forward with a new volume of the series. And its cover is one of the best yet, so you should check it out below as spotted by @DbsHype on X.

Dragon Ball Super Volume 24 Cover in HQ!



Release: April 4th pic.twitter.com/lMn8hMfUiM — Hype (@DbsHype) March 20, 2025

What to Know for Dragon Ball Super Volume 24

Dragon Ball Super Volume 24 will be hitting shelves across Japan beginning on April 4th, but an international release date has yet to be set as of the time of this publication. This volume will be pulling together the currently final four chapters of the series between Chapter 101 and Chapter 104 (which was the new one-shot released mid-hiatus). The series has since gone back on hiatus since the release of Chapter 104 earlier this year, and there are no signs of it returning any time soon. So this newest volume holds quite a bit of weight.

As it might be the final volume of Dragon Ball Super we’ll get to have for a while, this cover holds a lot of significance. Not only is this showcasing a dream team up featuring all of the Z-Fighters’ newest forms that we have yet to get in the series itself, but this is a great image to potentially end on if the series never actually returns with new chapters. It’s each of these fighters at their very strongest, and it’s something fans are dying to see more of some day.

Shueisha

Will Dragon Ball Super Ever Come Back?

Dragon Ball Super‘s future might look uncertain for now, but there is a lot of potential for the manga still on the table to explore. It’s a tough road to travel down as it might be a difficult situation to continue the franchise’s story following Toriyama’s passing, but anime releases like Dragon Ball Daima had been able to take Toriyama’s story in a whole new direction. With Dragon Ball Super’s future still in flux, that might be the path the franchise goes down next.

Dragon Ball Super still left off its story on a massive cliffhanger following the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc too. It was revealed that Frieza had now become the strongest warrior in Universe 7 thanks to training within a Hyperbolic Time Chamber for ten years, and through it unlocked the powerful new Black Frieza form. If the series does continue, it should prioritize this story and make sure to end it without leaving fans on a cliffhanger with so much potential otherwise. It’s just too good to pass up. Especially when adding in the potential of a team up like seen with this cover.