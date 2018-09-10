‘Dragon Ball Super’ Brings Gohan, Majin Buu Back Into Battle

Dragon Ball Super is moving into its final arc in the U.S., and fans have a lot to say about the dub. Not only has Son Goku helped prompt a high-stakes tournament, but the arc has brought two fan-favorite fighters back into the arena.

Yes, that’s right. Majin Buu is making a comeback, and he will rock on up to battle with Gohan by his side.

This weekend, fans were able to get a dubbed take on this comeback thanks to Toonami. The latest episode of Dragon Ball Super went live Sunday, giving fans a look into the Tournament of Power. Episode 78 kicks off with the Omni-Kings laying down the event, and it ends with the deities requesting an exhibition. The pair want to see Universe 7 take on Universe 9, and Goku is forced to find a team fast.

Heading to Earth, Goku gets shot down by Vegeta as soon as he asks, but he has others he can go to. The hero goes to Gohan next, hoping his son will be more amenable. Goku hits resistance with Gohan at first, but the younger Saiyan changes his mind once he’s told the stakes. If Universe 7 doesn’t win this impending tournament, their universe will be annihilated, and Gohan is determined to protect his growing family.

As for Majin Buu, Goku doesn’t have to fight hard to recruit the former villain. Buu goes easily with the Saiyan, but it comes with a condition. If he is going to fight, then Mr. Satan has to be around for the exhibition match because Buu only ever defers to his best friend. So, with a handful of yeses in hand, Goku is able to return to the Omni-King with Gohan and Buu in tow. So, when Universe 9 sends out their first champion, it is Buu who winds up fighting first.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well.