‘Dragon Ball Super’ Sees Majin Buu Make A Powerful Comeback

Dragon Ball Super is working its way through Toonami, and the English dub just reminded everyone why Majin Buu should not be messed with. The pink alien may look cute thanks to his rotund shape, but Buu is as deadly as ever. And, over the weekend, the anime took time to remind fans of that fact.

Sorry, Basil. You didn’t know any better when you woke up this intergalactic beast.

Recently, Dragon Ball Super put out a new dubbed episode, and it saw Buu get serious for once. Ever since Dragon Ball Z ended, Mr. Buu has been content living a quiet life with Mr. Satan, but the former villain was pushed to the brink when a fighter from Universe 9 accidentally took a hit on Mr. Satan during an exhibition match.

As it turns out, Basil shot an attack wide when he went to take out Buu during their match, but it ended up taking out Mr. Satan instead. Buu takes the offense personally, smacking Basil’s next attack away with ease, and his fast-paced steps put Buu back on his beatdown game.

Even after Basil takes an energy boost, he is no match for an out-of-shape Buu. The warrior from Universe 9 hits Goku’s teammate with a series of devastating energy blasts, but they do nothing to Buu and instead destroy the arena they’re fighting in. Still livid, Buu ends the fight by taking out Basil with a huge ki blast of his own, and the alien is only satisfied when Mr. Satan comes back into consciousness. His demeanor does a total turnaround as Buu celebrates his big win with Mr. Satan, leaving fans and the Gods of Destruction in shock over how powerful Buu is.

Of course, Gohan and Goku are decidedly relaxed about the display of power. The duo got to fight Buu way back when, so they know how destructive the guy can be. It seems like Buu just needs motivation to take battle seriously, and Mr. Satan is more than enough of a catalyst to get Buu going.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.