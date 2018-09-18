‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Majin Buu’s Surprising Weakness

It may not seem like it, but there are some clear rules within the Dragon Ball universe. You know, like that Goku will eat any bowl of rice put before him, or that Vegeta will get a power-up after Goku unlocks it first. There is also a rule saying that an angry Majin Buu is a bad one to face, and Dragon Ball Super just reminded fans that is still the case.

Seriously, if you dig into the alien’s weak spot, things will not go your way.

Recently, Toonami shared its latest dubbed Dragon Ball Super episode, and it saw things between Universe 7 and 9 heat up. The two teams are currently facing one another in an exhibition match, and Buu is the first to fight for Universe 7. Still, the round fighter isn’t keen on taking things seriously until Basil strikes a nerve with Buu.

During the match, it looked like the wolfish fighter was going to win, but then Basil sent an errant attack that knocked Mr. Satan out. The martial artist was brought to the match to keep Buu in line, and the pink alien lost his temper once he saw his best friend injured.

In a fit of rage, Buu begins to pummel Basil, and there is little the fighter can do to counter the Universe 7 fighter. All of the spectators are left stunned by the turnaround, and Beerus is shocked as well. On the other hand, Goku and Gohan knew the kind of power Buu had, and it just took something to trigger the show of power.

Of course, the comeback came at a cost. While Mr. Satan should make a full recovery, the poor guy had to take a beating to get Buu back into fighting shape. The alien was able to beat Basil as such, but he had to undergo some trauma to get there. So, when it comes to motivation, Buu’s reliance on Mr. Satan becomes a double-edged weakness.

Are you surprised to know that Mr. Satan holds one key to unlocking Buu's potential?

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.