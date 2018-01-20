‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoiler Has Fans Panicking Over Gohan

The last we saw of Gohan in Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power, he and Android 17 were struggling against Toppo. But in the preview for Episode 124 of the series, Universe 11’s Dyspo turned his attention to Gohan and even leading to a strained partnership with Freeza.

But some spoilers for the series have appeared to put Gohan in trouble, and fans are definitely questioning his place in the Tournament of Power.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 124 is titled, “A Stormy, Fierce Attack! Gohan Fights With His Back to the Wall!” and already painted a bad picture for Gohan. But details about the episode have popped up that fans are definitely worried about.

The Animage synopsis for the episode states that “Freeza proposes something to his opponent Dyspo: “If Universe 11 wins, please use the Super Dragon Balls to resurrect me. Promise me that, and I’ll have no problem cooperating with Universe 11.”

This could certainly go any number of ways for Gohan. While this statement could state that Freeza is finally betraying Universe 7, but Freeza’s pulled this trick before. To compound this, he worked with Gohan last time as well to trick Frost into thinking Freeza was on Universe 6’s side. This could be the exact same ploy.

On the other hand, Freeza has been plotting something throughout the rest of the Tournament of Power. It could be that he decided to work with Universe until they no longer had an advantage over the other universes. Dyspo’s fight with Gohan could prove to be an advantage to Freeza, but it just has an air of oddness around the proposition given how little damage Dyspo has done to Freeza even before he uses his Golden form.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.