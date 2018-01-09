Freeza and Dyspo’s Battle Was Hilariously Savage in ‘Dragon Ball Super’

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has finally entered its final stage as the last remaining fighters of Universe 7 and 11 finally came to blows. After a tense stare down between the two universes, things finally kicked into action as the fights broke off into their respective pairs.

While Goku and Vegeta are having a tough time with Jiren, however, Freeza seems to be having a much harder time with Universe 11’s speedster Dyspo than he originally thought.

Possibly due to hubris, Freeza initially doesn’t fight Dyspo at first. Dyspo naturally takes the first step and starts speeding around him. Laughing, Freeza asks the speedster whether or not he plans to actually fight, and the fight begins proper. Dyspo runs around Freeza creating clones, but Freeza manages to catch him with his tail.

Saying that having a tail is rather useful, Freeza feels rather confident in this moment. But that’s hilariously thrown out the window when Dyspo counters that it’s useful for him and starts running while keeping hold of Freeza.

Dyspo then threatens that Freeza would die again as he drags him along the ground before picking up his head and raking it through some more rocks and across the ground. This moment mirrored some of the tactics Freeza used earlier in the Tournament of Power as well, so it’s not only a hefty helping of karma but it brings him back down to Earth.

Now surely fans don’t know who to root for in this situation. They enjoy seeing Freeza getting beat down so badly, as its hilariously savage, but him losing the fight would mean one less fighter for Universe 7. But it remains to be seen how his fight with Dyspo will turn out as the tournament enters its final eight minutes.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.