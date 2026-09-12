Major Shonen Jump Revival Reveals Crunchyroll Release Date With New Trailer – Watch

One major Weekly Shonen Jump series is finally making the jump to anime 16 long years after the end of its run with the magazine, and has set a release date for its revival with a new trailer showing it all off. The last few years have seen a number of Shonen Jump franchises making their anime adaptation debut after years of waiting, but there have also been a number of franchises that have made their debut even long after being cancelled. These revivals have seen a lot of success so far, and now the next is hoping for the same.

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Toshiaki Iwashiro’s Psyren was cancelled within the pages of Shonen Jump back in 2010 with 100 chapters under its belt. Now 16 years later it’s set to make its official TV anime debut this October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule. As one of the major releases coming to Crunchyroll next month, a new trailer is showing off the best look at Psyren’s long awaited debut yet with the first look at its many key players. Check it out in action below.

When Does Psyren Come Out on Crunchyroll?

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Psyren will be officially making its debut on October 5th in Japan as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and it will be one of the many anime releases coming exclusively to Crunchyroll as part of their slate for the final few months of the year. Crunchyroll has yet to reveal any potential streaming release times, so it’s all subject to change as of this time. Though if you are hoping to see the anime as soon as possible, there is going to be a chance to do so as Crunchyroll is planning to bring the anime’s premiere to the big screen later this month.

As part of their monthly Crunchyroll Anime Nights program, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will be hosting a special Crunchyroll Anime Nights SNEAK PEEK on September 21st. It’s here they will be not only offering a special early premiere of Psyren’s first episode, but also early premieres of other highly anticipated hits Black Clover Season 2, The Vermillion Mask, OVERGEARD, and Firefly Wedding. It’s going to be the first chance that fans get a chance to see the new October 2026 anime releases before anyone else.

What to Know for Psyren Anime

©Toshiaki Iwashiro,Shueisha/PSYREN Secret Society

Psyren is coming back after all this time with the intent of adapting its complete story overall. Katsumi Ono will be directing the anime revival with animation production handled by Satelight. Shin Yoshida will be handling its scripts, Akira Okuma will be designing the characters, and Takashi Ohmama, Tatsuhiko Saiki, Shu Kanematsu will be composing the music. Series creator Toshiaki Iwashiro has also revealed that they have been closely involved with the new anime’s production too.

Shonen Jump has had a lot of success with bringing back its classic franchises with new anime revivals, and there are even more in the works for the future. It’s been interesting to see as not only are these revivals being made for popular franchises that never got their full debut, but they have also been made for lesser known hits that had been cancelled after a truncated run. We’ll just have to see if any of these revivals are successful enough to warrant a proper sequel or continuation.