Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Returns With a Surprise New Crossover Ahead of Season 4

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 still hasn’t shared a release window, but fans are more excited for the anime than ever. It’s going to be the best anime season so far thanks to the thrilling fights in the Culling Game as well as the several plot twists that happened in between. The manga was concluded two years ago, which is why most fans already know what’s going to happen. Despite the controversial ending, the manga is more popular than ever. Season 3 was another massive success when it was released in January this year as part of the Winter 2026 anime lineup.

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However, not many series have an anime adaptation as incredible as Jujutsu Kaisen thanks to the efforts of the animation studio. MAPPA is one of the leading studios in the industry right now with more than a few successful titles under its belt. It’s evident that Season 4 will be more exciting than ever. However, while fans await the anime’s return, creator Gege Akutami returned with a gorgeous new visual to commemorate the release of Onimusha: Way of the Sword.

Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Shares New Visual For The Latest Onimusha Installment

Image Courtesy of Gege Akutami / Shueisha



Onimusha: Way of the Sword is the first mainline installment in the Onimusha series since Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams was released in 2006. The official X handle of Onimusha also shared that Akutami has been a player of the video game series for several years. Additionally, the official website also shared a comment to thank the creator for the new visual. Akutami’s illustration features Miyamoto Musashi in the creator’s unique style, which looks way different from how the character appears in the game.

The latest installment was a massive success as it sold over one million units on its launch day on September 4th, 2026. The creator often returns with new visuals for Jujutsu Kaisen, but it’s rare to see these congratulatory artworks for him. Ever since Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo ended in March this year, Akutami has yet to confirm his return to Shonen Jump with a new series. He served as the writer of the series while Yuji Iwasaki served as the illustrator.

What to Expect From Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The upcoming season will wrap up the Culling Game, the longest arc in the manga. Season 3 ended on a major cliffhanger after Yuta Okkotsu’s fight in Sendai, but there are more enemies the sorcerers will have to deal with in Season 4. Additionally, while the sorcerers are one step closer to freeing Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm, the villains are biding their time to put their plans into motion.

While MAPPA hasn’t revealed a release window, fans won’t have to wait for long, considering that a first teaser was revealed in June this year during the studio’s 15th anniversary celebration. Following the fourth season, the anime will move on to the final arc of the manga, which will be more intense and heartbreaking than ever.