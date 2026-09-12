Major Crunchyroll Isekai Sets Season 2 Release Date With New Trailer – Watch

A major Isekai anime you can now stream with Crunchyroll has set a release date for its Season 2 comeback, and a new trailer is helping to show it all off. We’re fast approaching the new wave of releases for the Fall 2026 anime schedule as the Summer season winds down their final episodes, and that means a whole host of major releases are finally going to be coming our way. This includes big franchises coming back for new episodes, and a chance for some underrated hits to find a bigger audience.

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The anime adaptation for Firehead and YahaKo’s A Wild Last Boss Appeared! was a bit of an unsung hero when it made its initial debut last year. There were so many big Isekai hits that fans needed to keep an eye on, and that meant a cool show like this one unfortunately went under the radar. But with A Wild Last Boss Appeared! making its return to screens with Season 2 of the anime this Fall, there’s a big chance it’s going to find its fans. Check out the new trailer below.

When Does A Wild Last Boss Appeared Season 2 Come Out?

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A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Season 2 will be making its debut in Japan across various platforms on September 26th, and then will be followed up by its TV broadcast debut on October 4th. International release plans have yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing, unfortunately, and that means that it’s yet to be confirmed whether or not the new episodes will be offered with Crunchyroll this time around (nor which release date it might have). But you can catch up with everything that’s happened there thus far with the streaming service in the meantime.

Newly revealed details about A Wild Last Boss Appeared! are the confirmation of its ending theme titled “Yurete Skirt” as performed by Chakara, and you can hear it in the new trailer. New additions to the voice cast have been revealed as well with Akio Otsuka as Leon, Atsushi Miyauchi as Sagittarius, and Shuhei Sakaguchi as Melcrius all joining the fray alongside previous new additions Ryota Suzuki as Karkinos, Chiaki Takahashi as Scorpius, Takahiro Sakurai as Castor, Shinpachi Tsuji as Mizar, Momoko Seto as the “mass produced” Libra, Yuichiro Umehara as Terra, and M.A.O. as Luna.

What’s New for A Wild Last Boss Appeared Season 2?

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A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Season 2 will be directed by Yuya Horiuchi for Wao World with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu handling the scripts. Maiko Ebisawa, Toko Nakamura, Takashi Kobayashi, Shota Ueno, Mamiko Mizutani, Takahiro Miura, and Akiko Sato will be providing new character designs. The previously revealed opening theme is titled “Melodic Impact,” as performed by Suspended 4th. The anime is also going to feature a returning voice cast from the first season too, so thankfully there haven’t been a ton of shake ups behind the scenes.

There are a number of cool Isekai anime that have released through the year, but thankfully the Fall 2026 schedule is stacked with some major releases that you’re going to want to keep an eye out for. It’s the perfect time to catch up with this one as it offers a fun new take on its own Isekai (as the real version of the character is blending with the reincarnated person from the real world), and it’s certainly one to keep an eye on moving forward.