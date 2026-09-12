Bleach’s Final Season Confirms Sudden Hiatus Ahead of Anime’s Grand Finale

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has just announced that it’s going to be taking a sudden hiatus ahead of the anime’s final two episodes with the reveal of a sudden delay. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity officially kicked off the final season of the anime this Summer, and with it fans have finally gotten to see some of the biggest moments from Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga come to life. It’s made each of these final episodes tougher to wait for than ever, and that’s especially going to be the case now.

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After the release of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity Episode 48 this weekend, the official social media account for the anime has officially announced that Episodes 49 and 50 will be delayed until later dates in October. The production team wants as much time as possible to “enhance quality toward the climax and deliver the work to everyone in the best possible form” and thus have now set new release dates for the anime’s final two episodes.

Courtesy of Viz Media

Following the new delay, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity Episode 49 will now be releasing on October 20th in Japan, and Episode 50 will then be following a week later on October 27th. Naturally, this will also impact its streaming releases with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ (which has already come under fire due to Episode 48 also not releasing with subtitles within its first hour of streaming launch much like the previous episode). But while this is a notable delay, it’s all going to be for a good reason as it’s going to be much more improved.

In the usual broadcast spot in Japan, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be re-airing a few select episodes from the final season to better hype the final two with Episodes 7, 28, 46, and 48 being highlighted before the final fight with Yhwach can truly begin. This rebroadcast likely won’t have any impact on its streaming release, so for now fans can check out all of the episodes from the final season and even the original Bleach TV anime while we wait another month to see how the anime is truly going to end.

Is This Hiatus Bad for Bleach’s Final Season?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Bleach fans have already been waiting over a decade for the final arc to make its official anime debut, and many of those years were spent not even knowing that the anime was actually going to happen. But through the past couple of years, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been delivering on that long awaited promise with three successful seasons so far. This final season has been just as much of a hit, and though it’s a bummer, waiting for these final two episodes is going to be worth it.

With how experienced Bleach fans are with waiting for this grand finale, an additional month of time truly isn’t the worst case scenario. Especially when it means that the anime’s production team is taking this very seriously and want to deliver the best possible finale for fans. It’s a much better option that rushing something out and disappointing the audience after such a long wait.