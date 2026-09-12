My Hero Academia Confirms Date for Next Major 10th Anniversary Reveal

My Hero Academia has been celebrating the 10th anniversary of the TV anime’s original debut this year, and it has revealed when it’s going to make another big announcement for a new project on the way. My Hero Academia might have ended the anime last year, but the franchise made its comeback to screens with all sorts of new releases that fans got to see over the course of the year thus far. But there’s even more on the way as the anime now celebrates this milestone anniversary.

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My Hero Academia has made its return with new anime releases this Spring and Summer to help keep the series going following the end of its final season last year, but the franchise has been touting that it has even more 10th anniversary projects now in the works. A special livestream event has been announced for Sunday, September 20th in Japan, and it’s teasing that My Hero Academia will be revealing news about their next 10th anniversary project.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia’s 10th Anniversary?

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My Hero Academia made its comeback this year with a special epilogue episode picking up from the end of the final season, and with it revealed more of Izuku Midoriya’s life as a pro hero along with Ochaco Uraraka and the others. It’s the kind of look into their future that fans had wanted following the ten year time skip in that original finale, and it’s something that will hopefully be explored in the future with some other kind of anime project. There’s definitely an interest from fans in seeing all of that potentially happen as part of this anniversary.

My Hero Academia even returned earlier this Summer with a special short anime release that picked up even further after that epilogue, and revealed one final look at Deku’s pro hero future. This was the final adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi’s manga materials with the franchise, but it’s clear that Bones was receptive to the franchise to the point where they would spend the time on such a short anime outing. If there’s a chance for a new anime project for the series as part of this 10th anniversary, it would make a ton of sense.

What Could Be Next for My Hero Academia?

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Speaking to ComicBook, Studio Bones President opened up about how much the studio enjoyed working with My Hero Academia, and it’s likely that they would be interesting in keeping the franchise going. As for what that future could look like now that the manga’s materials have been fully adapted, it could go the route of its feature film history and come back with an original story. Fans would love to see the now adult Pro Hero Deku facing off against one final villain to help fans say goodbye one last time.

My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi himself has moved on from the franchise at this point, however. Recently returning to Shonen Jump this Summer with a new one-shot kicking off a whole new potential story for the creator to work on next, My Hero Academia just might be announcing a new exhibition or smaller event for the anniversary. So it’s best to temper your expectations just in case.