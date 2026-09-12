Kagurabachi Just Confirmed Its Sudden Shonen Jump Hiatus in Surprise Update

Kagurabachi has officially announced it’s taking a sudden hiatus from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in a surprising new update. Kagurabachi has been in the midst of a major flashback arc fleshing out the events of the Seitei War that has led to the series’ biggest events thus far. But it took a while to get to this point as series creator Takeru Hokazono had to take a hiatus over the Summer to due poor health. Unfortunately it seems like the creator is facing these issues once more.

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in order to fully kick off the long awaited Part 2 of the manga with the Seitei War arc flashback, but unfortunately Shueisha has revealed that the series will be taking yet another hiatus with the next issue of Shonen Jump on September 13th, and the next chapter of the manga won’t be back in action until the next issue of Shonen Jump hits on September 27th following a holiday period in Japan.

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As revealed on the series’ official social media, Kagurabachi Chapter 132 has been moved from its scheduled release with the next Shonen Jump issue on September 13th due to issues with series creator Takeru Hokazono’s health. Thankfully it’s not too long of a delay as the chapter will instead be releasing with the next issue of the magazine on September 27th. The next issue of the magazine will technically be one of the double issues due to a holiday period next weekend, so that also explains the two week delay before the next chapter.

While this break is sudden and means fans will want to have a little more before the next chapter hits, Kagurabachi fans are likely much more concerned with Hokazono’s overall state of health at the moment. Shonen Jump is notorious for the demands of its rigorous weekly schedule (something even Gintama‘s creator recently spoke on with their comeback), and it’s led to a number of notable creators facing long term health issues. It’s why creators like Hunter x Hunter’s Yoshihiro Togashi take years off in between releases too.

Kagurabachi to Make Anime Debut in 2027

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Kagurabachi still has a huge future in front of it as the franchise is set to make its official anime adaptation in April 2027 as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule. While no concrete release date has not been announced as of this time, it will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll outside of its release in Japan. Kagurabachi will be directed by Tetsuya Takeuchi for Cypic with Keigo Sasaki providing the character designs, and more details are set to be revealed as the anime continues through its world tour through international territories.

Kagurabachi has revealed the first additions to its voice cast too with the likes of Taihi Kimura as Chihiro Rokuhira, Tomokazu Seki as Kunishige Rokuhira, Katsuyuki Konishi as Togo Shiba, Miyari Nemoto as Char Kyonagi, and Miku Ito as Hinao. We’re likely going to get many more updates about the production staff and cast behind the anime as it gears up for its launch next Spring.