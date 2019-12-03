Dragon Ball Super Fan Gives Gogeta a Samurai Makeover

Dragon Ball Super: Broly didn’t just introduce the world to a brand new interpretation of the Legendary Super Saiyan, but also to a new form of fusion in Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta. With Goku and Vegeta forced to merge their powers together using the “Fusion Dance”, the new transformation allowed them to easily defeat Broly following both Saiyans in their individual forms being taken to task. Though Broly was wished away before the final blow was struck, it was clear that Gogeta was one of the most powerful characters to ever be introduced into the Dragon Ball franchise, aside from Vegetto of course! Now one fan has taken Gogeta and transported him to the world of ronin and samurai!

Instagram User and Artist Kenji893 shared this amazing depiction of a Gogeta that exists in the time of swords and honor that dresses him in attire and armor appropriate for the era as well as giving the fused characters tattoos for his original starting pieces in the forms of Goku and Vegeta:

Gogeta’s recent appearance was the first in continuity, with this being the first canonical appearance of the fusion dance spawned character. His first appearance in the franchise outside of continuity was in the twelfth Dragon Ball Z film, Fusion Reborn, that saw Goku and Vegeta fusing in the afterlife to defeat the devilish villain of Janemba.

