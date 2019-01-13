‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Gets Shout-out From Michael B. Jordan

Dragon Ball Super may be over in Japan, but the TV series has a life abroad. The show is working its way through dozens of dubs around the world, and it looks like Michael B. Jordan is down to watch all of them.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood A-lister got fans buzzing when he put a video up for all to see. The short reel was filmed during Jordan’s latest trip to Geneva, Switzerland and reveals what the actor does in his down time.

And that is? Well, it would be to watch Dragon Ball Super.

Michael B. Jordan is down to watch ‘Dragon Ball Super’ in any language 🗯️ (Via @michaelb4jordan | Instagram)pic.twitter.com/Es4fBwIz5g — Fandom (@getFANDOM) January 13, 2019

“Dragon Ball in Brazil in Portuguese,” Jordan started, teasing he has already checked out the anime’s Brazilian dub. “Now, we’re in Switzerland doing it in French.”

The short clip goes on to show Dragon Ball Super‘s French dub, and the audio will sound totally foreign to those who listen to the anime’s Japanese or English dialogue. The clip sees Son Goku standing next to Vegeta as some Kaioshin stand before them. Jordan even gives his own take on Shin’s French dub, and the voice matches up pretty well.

For fans in the United States, they will know Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub has yet to clock over 100 episodes. The anime is in the middle of the ‘Universal Survival’ arc, but the Tournament of Power has yet to begin. This weekend, Toonami went live with episode 93 at long last, giving fans a look at Kale’s Super Saiyan form that rivals the one Broly made famous. The episode also checked in on Goku as the hero attempted to recruit Freeza to his team from hell, but the villain’s return does not sit well with the higher-ups over at Universe 4.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.