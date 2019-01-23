Toei Animation Responds to New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode Report

Today has been a hectic one for the Dragon Ball fandom. With the success of Dragon Ball Super: Broly at an all-time high, interest was piqued when a licensing convention report seemingly revealed the continuation of the series’ anime was a go. Now, Toei Animation is responding to the report, and it seems things just got more complicated.

In a statement given to Anime News Network, Toei Animation denied the report by World Screen regarding the release of more Dragon Ball Super episodes. The company said it never “mentioned or announced” any more episodes of the anime and said the report “is not true at this moment.”

Toei Animation has yet to update any of its official websites or social media channels with a statement about the report. ComicBook.com will keep you updated if that should change.

For those unfamiliar with the ongoing debacle, the issue began earlier today with a report by World Screen surfaced online. The vetted trade magazine published a spotlight on Toei Animation’s presence at NAPTE, an annual licensing event which was just held in Miami. The report included the following text which apparently revealed the continuation of the Dragon Ball Super anime:

“The company is also making more episodes of Dragon Ball Super, a Japanese fantasy martial arts action series in the Dragon Ball media franchise that follows Goku in the aftermath of Majin Buu’s defeat and as God of Destruction Beerus awakens.”

At this time, the World Screen article remains unchanged despite Toei Animation’s statement to ANN.

For fans, the back-and-forth announcement has spurred a wave of emotions. Dragon Ball Super remains a top-performing anime for international audiences, and it is continuing to rake in cash with its first film. In fact, Dragon Ball Super: Broly has earned more than $88 million worldwide, but that sort of profit may not interest the powers at be with Toei Animation. For now, fans are hopeful the studio is simply holding back an official revival announcement for sometime other than “this moment” and give Goku the clout he deserves.

