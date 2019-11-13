Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines Bulla’s Older Look

Dragon Ball Super has been through a lot, and there is a lot the series did in its last outing. The anime headed up a film starring Broly that made the character canon, and fans were excited to see Bulma join the adventure. Still, fans wondered how Bulla fared while her mom was away from home, but the little girl is growing up. And thanks to one artist, fans are imagining how the girl will look when she gets older.

Over on Twitter, the artist RenanFNA went live with the piece of work. The colored digital piece sees an older take of Bulla standing behind her dad, and she is pretty darn cute.

With her blue hair up in twin ties, Bulla looks like the spitting image of her mom. Bulla must have been this cute as a little girl, and Vegeta wouldn’t have stood a chance against her. Bulla’s cute face is smilingly so nicely here, so you know Vegeta is kind of mushy about his daughter’s laugh.

Dressed in a white-and-black shirt, Bulla pulls off the look with mustard yellow overalls. She is clearly stylish like her mom, and fans know that carries over into her teenage years. Long ago, Dragon Ball Super revealed how Bulla looks when she is older. The girl is rocking a sleek red outfit, and Vegeta was rather embarrassed by the revealing outfit. Still, Bulla pulled it off with confidence that not even Cell could match.

Sadly, there is no word whether Dragon Ball Super has plans to explore this part of Bulla’s life. The show ended with the girl swaddled up as a baby, but fans are hoping they will get more content soon. So if you want to see how Bulla tugs on Vegeta’s heartstrings, cross your fingers for a new anime!

Do you want to see Bulla grow up in a future series? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.