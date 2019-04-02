‘Dragon Ball Super’ Panel Reportedly Reveals Anime’s Comeback

It seems like everyday brings a new rumor for Dragon Ball fans. The franchise remains a top performer amongst anime fans, and many are eager to learn if — and when — the title will return to TV. Following the close of Dragon Ball Super, dozens of rumors have popped up about the anime’s return, and it seems a new one is coming from Italy of all places.

Between April 1-3, Italy saw Bologna hold its huge annual Licensing Trade Show. The event saw a variety of companies gather to discuss their IPs and promote their next steps for 2019. It was there Dragon Ball Super showed up, and photos of the panel caught lots of attention. Now, a source from France claims to have gleaned information from the private panel, and it is causing waves online.

In a video posted by Saikyo Devin, fans were told the Bologna event featured talk of the anime’s return. The source is claiming the series will return to television in July 2019 as new episodes are being produced. No further details were shared from the industry panel, but the report’s details align closely with one shared previously by anime profilers Geekdom101 and Yonkou Productions.

(Salon entre pros sur Dragon Ball Super en Italie) Cette photo et les infos à l’écran sont simplement une intro de présentation de la Franchise Dragon Ball. L’Enquête continue 🤓 pic.twitter.com/RtvlFasmFX — Saikyō Devin (@SaikyoDevin) April 1, 2019

So far, Toei Animation has yet to comment on the new report. ComicBook.com has reached out for a statement.

This new report does back up details from Dragon Ball Super‘s most recent comeback scoop. As said, Geekdom101 stirred up the anime fandom when they reported Dragon Ball Super is eyeing a Summer 2019 television return. The report was shared by other noted profilers who suggested an official announcement about Dragon Ball may come in April, but Toei Animation and Funimation released statements denying the report’s validity. So, for now, fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for Son Goku and the gang.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

