‘Dragon Ball Super’ Animator Reportedly Addresses New Anime Rumors

Dragon Ball Super is one of anime’s hottest titles these days. Son Goku has become a sought-after commodity by fans around the world, leaving plenty to wonder whether the hero will make a return to TV soon. And, thanks to a recent report, it seems one animator from Dragon Ball Super has addressed such a rumor.

Recently, a popular anime Youtuber known as Anime Ajay shared what appears to be an answer given by an unnamed animator when they were asked about working on a new Dragon Ball series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Oops, a certain animator accidentally hinted at more DB anime. I don’t wanna get them in trouble, but if you follow this stuff, you’ll already know who it is,” the fan wrote.

As for the post itself, the animator apparently had the following to say:

“No way! All these questions… At this point, it’s industry talk and I shouldn’t say more. Did something leak from somewhere? Overseas? Though I guess if it’s already been revealed it might be okay to discuss.”

Continuing, Anime Ajay says a fellow Dragon Ball Super animator replied to the original answer thread. It was there the newcomer referenced work he did for a company that has a triangle logo, and that description fits Toei Animation — the animation studio behind Dragon Ball — quite well.

This isn’t the first report about Dragon Ball Super‘s rumored revival to pop up from Anime Ajay. In fact, the Youtuber said a foriegn country’s localization team confirmed the “existence” of an upcoming project “privately” to him, but Toei Animation has yet to announce any such project officially. Shueisha has also kept quiet about any such venture, but the creator of Dragon Ball did assure fans this month he’s working on new material. Akira Toriyama sent a message to fans at Jump Festa that he’s hard at work on a new project, so fans are keeping their fingers crossed it has to do with an anime revival or sequel at the very least.

Do you think something is up with Dragon Ball these days…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.