New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Stills Tease Freeza’s Desperate Struggle

Episode 124 of Dragon Ball Super saw Universe 11 and 7 both take some major losses. Universe 11 lost Dyspo, while Universe 7 lost its team leader Gohan. It might have been looking up for Universe 7 to see a powerful foe defeated, but the next episode teased a strange transformation for Toppo that would bring Universe 7 to its knees.

Looking at this new batch of stills for Episode 125, and that situation definitely seems much more dire for Android 17 and Freeza than fans probably thought.

The title for Episode 125 of the series is “Majestic! Advent of the God of Destruction, Toppo!!,” and by the looks of it, Toppo’s able to stick around long enough in the Tournament of Power to use that godly ki to form a destructive blast.

Along with the new look for Toppo, we see a frustrated Android 17 and an incredibly distraught Freeza who’s been pushed to the edge. Given that Freeza has returned to his non-Golden self, he’s probably running out of stamina during this fight with Toppo and Toppo just might be brushing off his attacks effortlessly, making Freeza this angry (angry enough to distort his face like in the image).

We’ll also see more of Goku and Vegeta who are also having trouble defeating Universe 11’s Jiren, and a Jiren who may or may not be trying to fight them seriously.

The synopsis for Episode 125 is below:

“It looked as if Toppo had been defeated by the combined assault of No.17 and the rest of Universe 7! However, right as he prepares for the worst, something strange starts happening to Toppo’s body?!”

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.