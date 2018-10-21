‘Dragon Ball Super’ Merch Teases Super Saiyan God Vegeta, Blond Broly

Dragon Ball Super has more than enough characters to juggle around, and it will add some more this winter. In a couple months, Son Goku will make a comeback with the likes of Broly, and some new merchandise for Dragon Ball Super: Broly is giving fans a nice look at two favorite forms.

And, no — none of them belong to Goku. Sorry about that.

Recently, Toei Animation set out a new wave of merchandise for the big movie, and the lines covered everything. As it turns out, some puzzle sets will be released for the film, and they show Vegeta off real nicely.

As you can see above, the left-most puzzle shown has four familiar faces. Goku is seen in his Super Saiyan Blue from while Bardock chills in his base form. Broly is also rocking his black hair, but Vegeta is going against the grain with his Super Saiyan God power-up.

Of course, this form is a special one for fans. While the manga did see Vegeta nab the transformation, the anime has yet to do the same. The weekly Dragon Ball Super show never let Vegeta touch the power-up, but he will be able to use it in this film.

Aside from the awaited Vegeta transformation, Broly is also shown in all his buff glory. The middle and right-hand puzzles feature the character as a Super Saiyan, but these pieces trade in his greener hair for golden locks. Broly may take on a green hue when he goes berserk, but his Super Saiyan form manifests like anyone else. His hair gets blond and spiky the same way Goku’s hair does, so it is nice to see these puzzles visit Broly’s pre-berserker form.

Funimation will bring Dragon Ball Super: Broly to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”