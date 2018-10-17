‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals New Look at Super Saiyan God Vegeta

Vegeta has shown time and time again he’s not someone who gives up so easily. Son Goku may be able to one-up the Saiyan when it comes to transformations, but Vegeta isn’t happy to let his rival stay ahead. After all, Vegeta is always trailing behind bit when it comes to unlocking power-ups for himself, and it seems Super Saiyan God is now in his grasp.

This year, fans will get to see Vegeta power into SSG at long last, and the anime debut is getting a special figure in commemoration. As you can see below, Premium Bandai has partnered with Toei Animation to make a SSG Vegeta figure, and it will be a must-have for fans.

“Dragon Ball Super: Broly characters are coming to the HG Dragon Ball collection,” the special announcement reads.b”Popular characters including SSGSS Son Goku and Super Saiyan God Vegeta are coming together. In a rare outing, ‘Buff’ Super Saiyan Broly (Full Power) is coming too. You can get these over-the-counter at stores.”

As you can see, the figure is inspired by Dragon Ball Super: Broly specifically. The movie will stand as the franchise’s first feature, and it will mark Vegeta’s awaited SSG reveal. While the manga gave the Saiyan the power-up some time ago, Dragon Ball Super‘s TV series never managed to bring the form around. Now, Vegeta is getting his very overdue comeuppance, and he will have a special figure to prove it.

This isn’t the only power-up fans are eager to see in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The jury is out on whether Goku will tap into Ultra Instinct in the film, but fans do know Broly will show off all his brute strength. The rebooted character will step into Dragon Ball canon with an overhauled berserk form, so there is no telling how strong Super Saiyan Broly will be by the movie’s end.

