‘Dragon Ball Super’ Announces A Historic Primetime Return

Earlier this year, Dragon Ball Super came to a close when its anime series wrapped on episode 131. While the series has plans to continue, fans in the U.S. are playing catch up as Dragon Ball Super screens it dub to fans. So, fans should know it’s about to get real easy to watch all things Saiyan.

After all, Dragon Ball Super is heading to a primetime spot, and the historic shift is a big one for anime.

According to Adult Swim, Dragon Ball Super will take its first primetime weekday slot in over a decade once July rolls around. Starting July 2, Dragon Ball Super will air on Adult Swim at 7:00 p.m. CST as King of the Hill goes off air.

NEWS: After confirming with @adultswimpr, #DragonBallSuper is replacing King of the Hill at 8 PM on Monday, July 2nd starting with Episode 1. These are reruns and not new episodes. pic.twitter.com/PCMWPNY8lH — Toonami News (@ToonamiNews) June 26, 2018

If you want to check out this primetime slot, you will have to bear with reruns for a bit. Dragon Ball Super will start this new Monday slot with episode one, so audiences will catch up with Goku starting at ground zero. Dragon Ball Super will also be the only anime airing on Adult Swim on Mondays, a fact that highlights its massive U.S. comeback.

Of course, you can see keep up with Dragon Ball Super‘s present dub on Saturday. The anime is carrying on with Toonami as usual with it airing at 9:00 p.m. CST. Other series like My Hero Academia, FLCL: Progressive, and Hunter x Hunter are part of Toonami’s present line-up. So, here’s to hoping some more anime goes primetime in the coming months.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.