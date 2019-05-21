Dragon Ball Super Announces Chapter 49 Release Date

Dragon Ball Super has kept itself busy in print as of late, and the franchise has no plans to slow the presses. With the series’ anime finished, Son Goku is living on through the manga, and fans have learned when they will see Dragon Ball Super drop its next chapter.

Recently, Shueisha put out its latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super. Chapter 48 is now available to read for free on sites like Viz and MANGA Plus. It’s there fans were told when the next issue of Dragon Ball Super will go live, and it is slated for a June debut.

So, it is time to mark your calendars. Chapter 49 is slated to hit print on June 20.

For those who have yet to catch up on the Dragon Ball Super manga, then there has never been a better time. The series embarked on a new arc when the year began, giving fans content straight from Akira Toriyama which never made it into the anime. The wildly popular manga is deep into its ‘Galactic Patrol Prisoner’ arc and introduced a brand-new baddie who could give Freeza a run for his money.

The ancient villain is a master in magic, and he is said to have only been defeated by the Supreme Grand Kai… and even that was a stretch. After years spent in prison, Moro was able to escape his cell and is on a warpath to regain his former strength. So, Vegeta and Goku have teamed up with the Galactic Patrol to bring in the villains with the help of a now-awake Majin Buu.

