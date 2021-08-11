Dragon Ball Super Artist Teases Granolah's Next Steps

✖

Dragon Ball Super has introduced an interesting new foil to the Z Fighters, specifically the Saiyan warriors of Goku and Vegeta as an intergalactic bounty hunter has sworn revenge against the two members of the savage race and it seems as if the Granolah The Survivor Arc is only getting started. In a recent interview, the artist of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Toyotaro, recently had the opportunity to dive into several hints as to where the latest arc is headed and how many characters will be involved in shaping the world of Dragon Ball.

In the latest chat, Toyotaro broke down a number of different elements that will make up the future of the series, including how Vegeta is being set on a "different path of development," than Goku, which is apparent from the latest chapter as the Saiyan Prince has shown off his new god of destruction transformation. The Shonen artist also spoke regarding how much development Son Goku still has to do, even though he's mastered Ultra Instinct, noting that the likes of Beerus, Whis, and the Grand Priest are a few examples of the beings that far surpass him when it comes to overall power level. Despite Vegeta's latest transformation and Goku's mastery of Ultra Instinct, the artist refrained from saying which Saiyan was stronger at the moment.

Twitter User Herms98 put together a breakdown of the latest interview found on the Official Dragon Ball Site, giving us not just a behind-the-scenes look at the latest Arc, but also gave us hints as to where Goku and Vegeta would be moving toward in the future:

The DB Official Site has a new Toyotaro video interview up, explaining the creation of the Granolah arc. Granolah himself was Toyotaro’s idea, while Toriyama added the Heeters and the Namekian/new dragon ball stuff. https://t.co/a8jzfXa88Q pic.twitter.com/rUPpQl9xrw — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) August 9, 2021

Though Toyotaro was mostly hush-hush when it came to future developments regarding Granolah, he did mention that his goggle that he wears over one eye was the character known as Oatmeel, proving that the final member of the Cerealian race isn't alone when it comes to his war against the Saiyans and Freeza. There are lots of avenues for the future of this arc to explore moving forward, with many fans expecting Freeza to appear considering his role in the destruction of Granolah's race.

What do you hope to see in the future of the Granolah Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.