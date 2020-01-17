Dragon Ball Super Artwork Imagines Caulifla’s Xeno Makeover

Dragon Ball Super didn’t just give us all new transformations for Goku and Vegeta to achieve and introduce audiences to the world of the gods, it also introduced a number of new Saiyans from alternate realities to add to the ever growing stable of extraterrestrial warriors. Prior to the Tournament of Power arc, we were introduced to the world of Universe 6, which harbored a number of very different Saiyans who had always worked for the betterment of their universe. Though Cabba was the first to appear, he was later joined by two female Saiyans who go by the names of Kale and Caulifla. Now, one fan has decided to honor the latter by giving her a “Xeno” make over!

So what exactly is a “Xeno” make over you may ask? Well there is an alternate reality to the main Dragon Ball continuity, first shown in the Dragon Ball Heroes series, that features a group of familiar heroes dubbed the Time Patrol. Filled with staples of the series such as Goku, Vegeta, and Future Trunks to name a few, each Z Fighter got a unique make over to show off their new status. Though Caulifla has yet to appear as a member of the Time Patrol, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has proven that anything can happen in the spin off!

Twitter Artist CELLMANart shared a new interpretation of the Universe 6 Saiyan who easily learns how to go Super Saiyan and attempts to defeat Goku during the Tournament of Power with her “student”, Kale, who just so happens to be the Legendary Super Saiyan of their reality:

Caulifla especially made a name for herself by being one part of the fused character, Kefla, who came extremely close to eliminating Goku from the Tournament of Power. While both Saiyan female warriors have yet to appear in the main continuity following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power, we would put money on them returning at some point in the future!

What do you think of this Xeno make over for Caulifla? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

