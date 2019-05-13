Anime

Dragon Ball Super Fans are Having Mixed Reactions to Ultra Instinct’s New Name

One of the biggest moments fans have been waiting for in Dragon Ball Super’s English dub is the […]

By

One of the biggest moments fans have been waiting for in Dragon Ball Super’s English dub is the debut of Ultra Instinct Goku, and fans finally saw it in action with the latest episode on Toonami. But considering the strange translations already in place, things only got more complicated when the episode revealed Ultra Instinct Omen’s official new designation of “Autonomous Ultra Instinct.”

With such a distinct change to a form fans have been loving and referring to for the past year after its debut in the original Japanese release, this new name has thrown fans for a loop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reactions to the new name are mixed for sure as there are some fans who enjoy the new name, some fans find the name a fitting choice for the already strange translation of the Ultra Instinct form, and some fans who outright hate the new name for the form.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Autonomous Ultra Instinct Goku below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!

“Was it so Hard?”

“Really?”

Here Come the Thanos Memes…

“The Next Phase of Skynet”

Killer Instinct Spin-Off?

“Pretty Bad Ass”

“Neat Name”

“Should Have Been ‘Very Strong Goku’ Instead”

That Puts a New Spin on the Finale…

The Situation is a Bit Complicated, However

Tagged:
, , , , , ,

Related Posts