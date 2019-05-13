Dragon Ball Super Fans are Having Mixed Reactions to Ultra Instinct’s New Name

One of the biggest moments fans have been waiting for in Dragon Ball Super’s English dub is the debut of Ultra Instinct Goku, and fans finally saw it in action with the latest episode on Toonami. But considering the strange translations already in place, things only got more complicated when the episode revealed Ultra Instinct Omen’s official new designation of “Autonomous Ultra Instinct.”

With such a distinct change to a form fans have been loving and referring to for the past year after its debut in the original Japanese release, this new name has thrown fans for a loop.

Reactions to the new name are mixed for sure as there are some fans who enjoy the new name, some fans find the name a fitting choice for the already strange translation of the Ultra Instinct form, and some fans who outright hate the new name for the form.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Autonomous Ultra Instinct Goku below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

“Was it so Hard?”

“Autonomous Ultra Instinct”

Was it so hard to keep it just Ultra Instinct, Funimation? pic.twitter.com/qWCecQUL8p — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) May 12, 2019

“Really?”

Here Come the Thanos Memes…

Ultimate Battle dubbed

Frame Rate issues

“autonomous ultra instinct” pic.twitter.com/fJbYIaksSM — Daboy🐝🦅 (@Daboyui) May 12, 2019

“The Next Phase of Skynet”

Autonomous Ultra Instinct sounds like the next phase of Skynet. — Goresh (@Goreshx) May 12, 2019

Killer Instinct Spin-Off?

Autonomous Ultra Instinct? Is that a Killer Instinct spin off? #DragonBallSuper #Toonami pic.twitter.com/7McTDtcJox — Samm The Man (@SammTheMan999) May 12, 2019

“Pretty Bad Ass”

Although, I will say, Sean Schemmel’s voice with all the effects make Ultra Instinct… Hold up hold up, Autonomous Ultra Instinct, sound pretty bad ass. But, man this episode felt so much more lacking since it wasn’t the full 1 hour. #Toonami #DragonBallSuper — Brandon Rodriguez (@TheycallmeBRod) May 12, 2019

“Neat Name”

I’ll admit “Autonomous Ultra Instinct” is a neat name.#DragonBallSuper — Colt Buhr (@AmbientVirus) May 12, 2019

“Should Have Been ‘Very Strong Goku’ Instead”

They should have called “Autonomous Ultra Instinct” “Very Strong Goku” instead — WokeyFree (@purple_wokey) May 12, 2019

That Puts a New Spin on the Finale…

Remember how dope Accomplished Autonomous Ultra Instinct vs Legitimately Exasperated Aroused Jiren was? pic.twitter.com/h9IPC1haBC — Linc Murdock 🐝👑 (@MJxTV) May 12, 2019

