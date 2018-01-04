This Trailer For ‘Dragon Ball Z: Infinity War’ Is Actually Perfect

2018 is here, and comic book fans know what that means. In just a few months, Avengers: Infinity War will make its way to theaters, and its debut trailer got netizens going off the walls. Now, one otaku has combined the trailer with Akira Toriyama’s most famous series, and it is pretty much perfect.

Seriously, you just need to give it a shot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video, which can be found above, was uploaded just before Christmas and steals the audio from Marvel’s latest trailer. The reel begins with various shots of the Z-Fighters as Nick Fury’s monologue goes on, and fans learn that Goku’s squad was gathered for a specific reason.

Rather than Thanos, “Dragon Ball Z: Infinity War” has to contend with another godly villain. Goku Black stands in for the Mad Titan as the Dragon Ball Super baddie wrecks Future Trunks’ timeline, and it is up to the Z-Fighters to stop him. The video doesn’t pay homage to any Dragon Ball Z baddies, but it does round up most of the anime’s top fighters.

Well, except for Yamcha. Fans should have seen that coming.

This fan-trailer is not the first to tie Dragon Ball and Avengers together but its editing makes it one of the best. The anime characters’ lip-flaps match up flawlessly with the Avengers‘ trailer voice over. There aredozens of clever edits in the video, but it is hard to beat how this video handles T’Challa. When the King of Wakanda gives his orders to evacuate, fans see that Beerus has been put in the hero’s place, but his shield comment in the best. With Gohan taking over for Captain America, Beerus tells someone to get the fighter his shield. By shield, of course, Beerus means Piccolo.

Oh… is it still too soon?

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Do you wish this trailer was for an actual movie? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!