‘Dragon Ball Super’ Actor Opens Up About Beerus’ Cursed Power

Beerus was one of the most integral additions to the Dragon Ball franchise in quite some time, and his introduction as the God of Destruction in Battle of Gods ushered in a whole new kind of power for Goku to strive for.

But even with all of this strength, his voice actor in Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub, Jason Douglas, believes it’s a power that comes with a curse. Speaking with ComicBook.com, he spoke on Beerus’ intense but damning power.

Mentioning that it’s a “double-edged gift,” Douglas feels it’s a bad racket for Beerus at first, “You are now the God of Destruction. Congratulations. You’re the most powerful being in the universe, and you also have this gift of immortality. Guess what? It’s also a curse.” Essentially arguing that Beerus has plateaued because of this godly power, “You have nothing more to strive for.’ Every villain that … our heroes have encountered would be striving essentially for what Beerus already has.”

Douglas argues that this plateau in power has resulted in a pretty hefty amount of boredom for Beerus which sparks his jump into action in the Dragon Ball franchise, “I feel like when Beerus woke up, and we met Beerus in Battle of Gods, I think that was for the first time he was just … He had a sense of … There’s something new. There’s something new out there. I haven’t seen anything new or interesting for millennia.”

That’s why Beerus seems so willing to tag along with Goku and the others because it’s something new for him to do. It’s something outside of his godly duties, “I have a sense that there’s something that could be a threat, and it’s really exciting. And that’s his sense. We don’t see him dreading it. We see him going and looking for it.”

In Dragon Ball Super, Beerus surprisingly goes along with much of the events of the series but never quite jumps into the fray himself outside of his initial clash with the Saiyans. Douglas may be onto something here that all that power has come with the curse of boredom, and it’s a theme that’s reflected in Goku as well at the start of Super. The both of them were hungry for their next challenge, and found it in one another.

