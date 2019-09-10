This Dragon Ball Tattoo Might Be One of the Best Yet

The level of dedication that Dragon Ball fans show to the series has always been admirable – adorable even. However, some fans truly take things to the next level, by making Dragon Ball a permanent part of their bodies!

We’ve shown you some impressive Dragon Ball tattoos in the past, but the one we have to share today might just be *the* most impressive one, so far. Check Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku, in all his sleeve-tat glory!

“Thought you guys would appreciate my MUI Goku & Gog — u/Kizashee“

As you can see when you look closely, this sleeve tattoo doesn’t just capture the visage of Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku – it also gives us the Super Saiyan Blue version of Gogeta that recently debuted in the movie Dragon Ball Super: Broly!

All in all that is a badass tattoo that any Dragon Ball fan will appreciate. Tattoo culture aficionados are appreciating the ink work for its thick outline and expert shading work – efforts that will apparently help the tat last well into the future without too much degradation. Meanwhile, anime fans are loving the stylistic influences that are mimicked in the artwork. UI Goku looks just the way Dragon Ball Super’s animation directors first presented him, while Broly animation director Naohiro Shintani’s fan-fav stylistic changes are perfectly captured in that Gogeta image.

We have no idea when Gogeta might reappear in Dragon Ball Super, but Ultra Instinct has steadily been making its presence felt in increased ways across the series. The Dragon Ball Super manga’s new story is teasing Goku tapping back into Ultra Instinct as a means of defeating new villain Moro; the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime has had little shame in rolling out new forms of Ultra Instinct Omen and Mastered Ultra Instinct for its “Universal Conflict” arc, which sees Goku and The Z-Fighters battling a new team of villain warriors across the multiverse. Tattoo art like the above also goes to prove that Ultra Instinct is becoming as iconic a part of Dragon Ball as Super Saiyan or any other transformation.

