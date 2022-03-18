New Chapters of Dragon Ball Super and Boruto Have Landed

The day has arrived once again as Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have released new manga chapters that continue the stories of the Z-Fighters and the Hidden Leaf Village. While the story of the Granolah The Survivor Arc is focusing far more on the high-octane battle between Goku and Gas, Boruto has one of the biggest reveals in manga in recent memory, as the villainous Code continues his assault on the Hidden Leaf Village while Konoha proves that the addition of Amado to their ranks has paid off in spades.

In the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, Chapter 82 which you can read here, Goku is using Instant Transmission in a bid to defeat the current strongest being in the universe, Gas of the Heeters. With the duelists darting across the universe, the recent installment also gives readers the opportunity to travel to the past by focusing on Bardock’s fight against Gas on the Planet Cereal, showing Dragon Ball fans how Goku’s father was actually able to defeat the current strongest brawler in existence. With Granolah and Vegeta currently on the sidelines, it seems that fight against the Heeters is heating up.

In the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, chapter 68 which you can read here, the Kara Organization uses the ace in their hole, a scratch from Code left on Shikamaru, which allows the current head of the nefarious collection of rogue ninjas entry into the Hidden Leaf. With Boruto and Kawaki licking their wounds following the previous fight, a new combatant enters the fray in this recent installment, which definitely might have some fans’ heads spinning. With Momoshiki seemingly no longer being a problem for Boruto according to the previous fight, the problems that are facing the Uzumaki family and the other ninjas of the ninja world aren’t slowing down any time soon.

The big news of the day that’s related to Dragon Ball might not be the new manga chapter, but rather, the fact that the upcoming film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, has been delayed indefinitely due to the recent Toei hack. Originally slated to hit Japan next month in April, Toei has yet to say when fans can expect the arrival of the new Red Ribbon Army.

Which manga are you most excited to read between these two titans in the world of Shonen?