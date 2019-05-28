Dragon Ball Super: Broly Is Going Strong At Chinese Box Office

Dragon Ball Super: Broly was a titanic achievement for the already successful Dragon Ball series, managing to perform amazingly both domestically and internationally when it came to its overall box office. Managing to make a splash in the United States and across the sea, the retelling of the origin of the fan favorite Broly continued the story of Dragon Ball Super following the Tournament of Power. Broly was extremely well received critically so it’s no surprise that it would have a worthy box office showing to boot.

Twitter User GovetaXV posted the collective amount of box office that DBS Super Broly has made so far, continuing its upward trend in pulling in the benjamins in China:

China Box Office Collection (Gross) for Dragon Ball Super Broly Movie (till now) $3.55 Million — GovetaXV🐉 (@GovetaXV) May 28, 2019

Earning over $30 million USD during its domestic release, and over $80 million USD in foreign markets, the film has grossed over $110 million USD overall. While the theatrical release in the United States has pretty much finished, fans can pick up both the Blu-Ray and DVD which is out now, along with renting or buying the movie itself on Youtube.

The movie itself follows Goku and Vegeta as they face off against the “Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly”. While originally appearing in the eighth Dragon Ball Z movie, Broly was given a new origin and personality while still maintaining his insane power level and fearsome demeanor. Broly was manipulated by Frieza, brought to earth to finish the pair of Saiyans who had given the intergalactic despot so much trouble in the past.

With Goku and Vegeta needing to fuse into Gogeta in order to defeat Broly, the movie ended with Broly being returned to the planet which he was originally banished to by King Vegeta before the Saiyan’s homeworld’s destruction at the hands of Frieza. While the anime is still on hiatus, its up in the air whether it will revisit the events of the movie or move onto the new storyline taking place in the manga. Considering the anime series covered both the Battle of the Gods and Resurrection of F films, odds are better than not that Broly will be making an appearance in the DBS anime series proper.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings.