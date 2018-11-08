‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Releases Full Final Trailer

Dragon Ball Super is ready for its close up after some time away. The franchise is slated to make a comeback this winter when Toei Animation pushes out Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and it seems a new full-length trailer for the feature has gone live.

As you can see above, the new trailer is a lengthy one and checks in on Son Goku and the gang. The reel comes shortly after a trailer teaser was released in Japan, and the 30-second clip included plenty of new footage. The preview shows new clips of Broly in his berserker state while several other character flash through. Beerus, Whis, and Piccolo are seen briefly through the preview, and this new trailer shows even more action sequences from the highly anticipated film.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December, and is currently scheduled to screen in Austrailia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as well. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in.

You can read its synopsis here: “This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”