‘Dragon Ball Super’ Illustrator Shares Stunning Broly Sketch

These days, Son Goku has to fight for his spotlight in the Dragon Ball series. Guys like Vegeta are becoming ever more popular, but Broly is his biggest competition. The hulking Saiyan has never been bigger thanks to his new film, and the artist behind Dragon Ball Super is celebrating.

Over on Twitter, Toyotaro went all-out to celebrate Broly’s big comeback. The artist drew up a picture of the Saiyan, and the sketch is more than a little detailed.

Seriously, just look at the guy’s arms! Those muscles would even catch Bulma’s eye!

Toyotaro draws you-know-who: “It’s Broly! Everyone recognizes him as the No.1 movie character. I’m looking forward to him cutting loose in this new movie! (The picture here is of his design from his first movie)” https://t.co/Rd33XyFy4M pic.twitter.com/iHkVcb0dpG — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) July 21, 2018

“It’s Broly! Everyone recognizes him as the No. 1 movie character. I’m looking forward to him cutting loose in this new movie,” Toyotaro wrote before adding a small note. “The picture here is of his design from his first movie.”

As you can see above, Toyotaro put his signature flair on Broly. The character is seen giving serious side-eye as he faces away from fans. With his shirtless back turned, Broly’s ripped back is lined with huge muscles. The Saiyan’s arms are also swollen, and Toyotaro got that look across with liberal shading.

Of course, this is not the version of Broly fans will see in the new Dragon Ball film. Franchise creator Akira Toriyama confirmed he rebooted the character himself for this big canon debut. According to the artist, Broly will retain his muscular form, but his personality has gotten a nice facelift. For now, there is no telling how Broly will come off character-wise, but fans are hoping Broly’s grudge against Goku is more fleshed out in this impending comeback.

The Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, it’s set to release this December in Japan and January in the United States. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The first trailer for the upcoming film has been released and has received an overwhelming positive response as the first impression of the new Broly battling Goku, Vegeta, and Freeza just built an incredible amount of hype.

