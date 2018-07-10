‘Dragon Ball’ Creator Shares Info About Broly’s Reboot

At long last, Broly is about to get his due in the world of Dragon Ball. The iconic character is ready to join the series’ canon, and the creator of Dragon Ball is sharing details about the guy’s big reboot.

For those unaware, Dragon Ball Super has plans to make Broly canon after more than a decade. The franchise will make a return this winter when Toei Animation pushes out Dragon Ball Super‘s first movie, and the feature will star a new version of Broly who will be considered canon. And, yes — Akira Toriyama is heavily involved with Broly’s makeover.

Over on the official site for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Toriyama posted his statement on the character’s return. It was there the creator said he wanted to write up a story that fit Broly into the Dragon Ball Super universe.

“I hear these days, he’s still very popular not only in Japan, but also overseas. Based on that, my editor suggested we have Broly appear in this next movie,” Toriyama said, explaining how the decision to bring in Broly came about.

“I went ahead and watched the movies from back then, and I felt this could be quite interesting once I rearrange some things. I got right to work trying my hand at a story that incorporates him into the Dragon Ball Super series.”

According to Toriyama, some things did need to be moved around to fit Broly into the canon. So far, there is no word on how the character will be altered, but Toriyama seems pleased with his updated take on Broly.

“While keeping in mind Broly’s classic image so as not to disappoint his fans, I updated him and added a new side to his character, and I think this has resulted in a more fascinating Broly.”

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and has released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour after its trailer debuts at San Diego Comic Con.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll. If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well.